March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc
* Valeant completes approximately $1.1 billion pay down of
senior secured term loans from divestitures; to seek refinancing
and amendment of credit agreement
* Valeant - refinancing is expected to have effect of
extending maturity date of revolving facility and term b loans
that mature prior to 2022
* Valeant - refinancing is expected to have effect of
repaying all of outstanding term a loans, removing maintenance
covenants from term b loans
* Valeant -seeking to refinance, amend co's existing credit
agreement borrow new term b loans under credit agreement and
issue new secured debt securities
* Valeant - refinancing to have effect of removing
maintenance covenants from term b loans, modifying maintenance
covenants under revolving facility
* Valeant - refinancing is subject to market and other
conditions and is anticipated to close in q1 of 2017
