UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Valeritas Holdings Inc:
* Valeritas Holdings Inc - "continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of this growth occurring in second half of year"
* Valeritas Holdings Inc qtrly net revenue $4.6 million versus $5.0 million
* Valeritas Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $6.92
* Valeritas Holdings Inc - expect to achieve 50 percent gross margin objective on qtrly sales of about $13 million rather than $15 million as previously projected
* Valeritas Holdings - "converted $27.5 million of debt into shares of series a preferred stock, extended time period to first cash interest payment to March 2022" Source text:(bit.ly/2prWgNi) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources