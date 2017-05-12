May 12 Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* Valeritas Holdings Inc - "continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of this growth occurring in second half of year"

* Valeritas Holdings Inc qtrly net revenue $4.6 million versus $5.0 million

* Valeritas Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $6.92

* Valeritas Holdings Inc - expect to achieve 50 percent gross margin objective on qtrly sales of about $13 million rather than $15 million as previously projected

* Valeritas Holdings - "converted $27.5 million of debt into shares of series a preferred stock, extended time period to first cash interest payment to March 2022"