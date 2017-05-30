EU sure about that hat, your majesty?
LONDON, June 21 Coincidence or a subliminal message? Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media on Wednesday when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.
May 30 Valiant Communications Ltd
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 Coincidence or a subliminal message? Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media on Wednesday when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.
* Wecast to form joint venture with the rural commercial bank development alliance
June 21 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc technology co-head Paul Walker will join the board of financial technology company OpenFin, the firm said on Wednesday.