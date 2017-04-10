BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 VALMET CORP
* VALMET RECEIVED A REPEAT ORDER FOR ADVANTAGE THRU-AIR TISSUE LINE FROM FIRST QUALITY TISSUE, USA
* ORDER WAS INCLUDED IN VALMET'S Q4 OF 2016 ORDERS RECEIVED.
* VALUE OF ORDER WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED.
* NEW PRODUCTION LINE IS PLANNED TO BE STARTED-UP IN Q2 OF 2018
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017