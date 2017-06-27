Swedish digital healthcare start-up KRY raises $22.6 mln for expansion
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Swedish digital health start-up KRY has raised 20 million euros ($22.67 million) from investors to fund further expansion in Europe, it said on Thursday.
June 27 VALMET OYJ
* VALMET RECEIVES ITS SIXTH TISSUE LINE ORDER FROM HAYAT KIMYA
* DECIDED TO INVEST IN A SECOND MACHINE AT THEIR MILL IN YELABUGA IN TARTARISTAN, RUSSIA,
* ORDER IS INCLUDED IN VALMET'S Q2 2017 ORDERS RECEIVED
* VALUE OF ORDER WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Swedish digital health start-up KRY has raised 20 million euros ($22.67 million) from investors to fund further expansion in Europe, it said on Thursday.
June 28 Fred's Inc said its board adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" related to its involvement in Walgreens Boots Alliance's deal to buy Rite Aid Corp .
* K2M Group Holdings Inc - Announced CAPRI small 3D static corpectomy cage system received 510(K) clearance from U.S FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: