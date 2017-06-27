June 27 VALMET OYJ

* VALMET RECEIVES ITS SIXTH TISSUE LINE ORDER FROM HAYAT KIMYA

* ‍DECIDED TO INVEST IN A SECOND MACHINE AT THEIR MILL IN YELABUGA IN TARTARISTAN, RUSSIA,​

* ‍ORDER IS INCLUDED IN VALMET'S Q2 2017 ORDERS RECEIVED​

* ‍VALUE OF ORDER WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED.​