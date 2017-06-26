BRIEF-Melior provides update on progress of strategic plan
* Melior provides update on progress of strategic plan and agrees to amend loan facility
June 26 Valmont Industries Inc:
* Valmont appoints Stephen G. Kaniewski as chief executive officer effective 12/31/17
* Valmont Industries Inc - Kaniewski will succeed Mogens C. Bay, Valmont's chairman and CEO
* Valmont Industries Inc - mogens C. Bay will become executive chairman on December 31, 2017, for a transitional period
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Cencosud S.A. announces cash tender offers for up to U.S. $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of certain of its outstanding debt securities