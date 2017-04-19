BRIEF-linde North America announces new production joint venture with Air Products
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
April 19 Valmont Industries Inc:
* Valmont reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.72
* Q1 revenue $637.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $622.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valmont Industries Inc - we reconfirm our sales, earnings and cash flow guidance for year
* Reaffirming annual guidance for earnings to be slightly above $7.00 per diluted share
* Valmont Industries- in quarter, rising steel, zinc costs pressured operating margins in engineered support structures, coatings segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: