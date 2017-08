Aug 1 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* Appoints David Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer

* APPOINTS WOLFGANG BENDER, MD/PHD AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* LAWRENCE'S AND BENDER'S APPOINTMENTS BY THE COMPANY'S SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON AUGUST 7TH AND SEPTEMBER 1ST RESPECTIVELY