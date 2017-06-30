June 30 VALNEVA SE:

* REITERATES THAT IT EXPECTS REVENUES TO REACH EUR 105 TO EUR 115 MILLION IN 2017 AND EBITDA OF EUR 5 TO EUR 10 MILLION

* WILL PURSUE ITS STRATEGY TO GROW REVENUES TO AROUND EUR 250 MILLION BY 2020

* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE PHASE I RESULTS OF ITS LYME VACCINE CANDIDATE IN H1 2018 AND ACCELERATE PROGRAM'S PROGRESSION WITH VIEW TO STARTING PHASE II IN EARLY 2018

* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SOME IMPORTANT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES IN COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)