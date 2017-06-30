BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 VALNEVA SE:
* REITERATES THAT IT EXPECTS REVENUES TO REACH EUR 105 TO EUR 115 MILLION IN 2017 AND EBITDA OF EUR 5 TO EUR 10 MILLION
* WILL PURSUE ITS STRATEGY TO GROW REVENUES TO AROUND EUR 250 MILLION BY 2020
* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE PHASE I RESULTS OF ITS LYME VACCINE CANDIDATE IN H1 2018 AND ACCELERATE PROGRAM'S PROGRESSION WITH VIEW TO STARTING PHASE II IN EARLY 2018
* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SOME IMPORTANT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES IN COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.