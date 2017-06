April 21 Valora Effekten Handel AG:

* For 2017 is planning sales in the range of 4-5 million euros and a net profit of approximately 100,000 euros before possible allocation to the "fund for general banking risks"

* Q1 income of 44 thousand euros ($47,093) (previous year: 127 thousand euros) and a securities turnover of 1.2 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)