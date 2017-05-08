UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 VALSOIA SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.17 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.23 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 24.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS STABILIZATION OF SALES IN Q2 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources