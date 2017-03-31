UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Valsoia SpA:
* Signs an agreement with Naturalia Ingredients Srl (Gruppo Industriale Maccaferri) for the acquisition of Diete.Tic
* Business unit will be transferred for a consideration of 8.8 million euros ($9.41 million) in addition to the net working capital of the branch
* Operation to be entirely financed with already available resources
* Diete.Tic operates in the segment of liquid sweeteners Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources