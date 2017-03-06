March 6 Valtech SE:

* During simplified tender offer SiegCo acquired at a unit price of 12.50 euros per share, 690,123 Valtech shares on market

* At close of offer, SiegCo together with Verlinvest held 25,647,541 Valtech shares, representing 96.38 percent of share capital and voting rights of company

* Valtech's shares will be delisted from regulated market of Euronext Paris on March 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)