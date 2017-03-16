BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
March 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* ValueAct Holdings LP reports open market purchse of 500,000 shares of valeant pharmaceuticals at average price of $10.88/share on March 14 - SEC filing
* ValueAct Holdings LP reports open market purchse of 2.5 million shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals at average price of $10.81/share on March 14 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2nsXZ3B] Further company coverage:
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexico is looking forward to its next round of offshore oil auctions on Monday with guarded optimism thanks to robust interest from oil majors for the shallow-water tenders.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.