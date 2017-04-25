UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Valvoline Inc-
* Valvoline Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and announces $150 million share repurchase program
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valvoline Inc - full-year guidance remains unchanged, including adjusted eps of $1.36-$1.43
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales $ 514 million versus $ 480 million
* Valvoline Inc - $150 million share repurchase program will be funded from available liquidity
* Q2 revenue view $501.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valvoline Inc - term of new repurchase program extends through december 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.