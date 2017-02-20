Feb 20 Van De Velde NV:

* FY net income group share 33.6 million euros ($35.64 million) versus 41.0 million euros year ago

* Will propose to general meeting of shareholders a total dividend of 3.50 euros per share

* The 2016 result was obtained in a challenging environment and quite a few challenges are ahead of us in 2017 too

* FY REBITDA on comparable 62.0 million euros versus 60.4 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 206.6 million euros versus 209.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)