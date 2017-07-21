FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Vanda receives negative opinion for marketing authorization from the EMA on Fanaptum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda receives negative opinion for marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency on Fanaptum™ for the treatment of schizophrenia

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Vanda intends to appeal this opinion and request a re-examination by CHMP​

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍CHMP was of opinion that "benefits of Fanaptum did not outweigh its risks" and recommended against marketing authorization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

