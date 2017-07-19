BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources, Llc announces confirmation of plan of reorganization

July 19 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Vanguard Natural Resources, Llc announces confirmation of plan of reorganization

* Vanguard Natural Resources - U.S. Bankruptcy court entered an order confirming debtors' modified second amended joint plan of reorganization​

* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc - ‍company expects that effective date of plan will be august 1, 2017​

* Vanguard Natural Resources - following effective date, co expects to be reorganized as a delaware corporation named Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc