FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources, Llc announces confirmation of plan of reorganization
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK must agree implementation period for EU migration curbs - Lords committee
The road to Brexit
UK must agree implementation period for EU migration curbs - Lords committee
Spieth, Koepka, Kuchar lead American charge at Open
Sport
Spieth, Koepka, Kuchar lead American charge at Open
Winning toilet paper gowns offered to brides-in-need
Lifestyle
Winning toilet paper gowns offered to brides-in-need
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 19, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources, Llc announces confirmation of plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Vanguard Natural Resources, Llc announces confirmation of plan of reorganization

* Vanguard Natural Resources - U.S. Bankruptcy court entered an order confirming debtors' modified second amended joint plan of reorganization​

* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc - ‍company expects that effective date of plan will be august 1, 2017​

* Vanguard Natural Resources - following effective date, co expects to be reorganized as a delaware corporation named Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.