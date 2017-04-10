BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
April 10 (Reuters) -
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - will have lower inflation in future
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering