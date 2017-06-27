UPDATE 1-AIG CEO may reduce buybacks, focus on acquisitions
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 27 VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:
* ITS UNIT, VD SP. Z O.O., SIGNS WITH ERBUD SA TWO DEALS FOR 55.1 MILLION ZLOTY NET FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS
* ERBUD WILL PERFORM CONSTRUCTION WORKS OF BUILDING APARTMENT BLOCKS AS GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR 55.1 MILLION ZLOTYS NET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EU to consider link between rule of law and budget disbursements (Adds quotes, details, background)
* Strong investor appetite for 500 million euro Heathrow bond