UPDATE 2-Cyber attack hits property arm of French bank BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be affected
June 27 VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:
* ITS UNIT, VD SP. Z O.O., SIGNS TWO DEALS FOR 55.1 MILLION ZLOTY NET FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be affected
AMSTERDAM, June 28 A joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it would appeal against a Dutch government plan to lower a production cap at the Groningen natural gas field by a further 10 percent.
* Plans to re-domicile its European business to Belgium in response to Brexit