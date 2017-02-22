PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Vantage Energy Inc
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. files initial registration statement for initial public offering
* Vantage Energy Inc - each unit has offering price of $10.00 and consists of one share of company's class a common stock and one-third of one warrant
* Vantage Energy Inc - each whole warrant entitles holder thereof to purchase one share of company's class a common stock at a price of $11.50 per share
* Vantage Energy Inc - company will apply to list units on nasdaq capital market under symbol "VEACU." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock