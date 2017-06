March 31 Varengold Bank Ag

* Interest income earned by bank rose from 1.326 million euros ($1.42 million) in 2015 to 4.474 million euros in 2016

* FY net income from trading portfolio fell from 11.117 million euros to 5.685 million euros

* Preliminary net loss for year of 1.486 million euros (previous year: loss 13.218 million euros)

* Is viewing 2017 fiscal year with confidence