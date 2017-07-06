July 6 VARENGOLD BANK AG:

* THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017 A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH INDIRECT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS BY UP TO 100%

* WILL PROPOSE A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE FROM CURRENTLY EUR 4,140,282.00 BY UP TO EUR 4,140,282.00 ON UP TO EUR 8,280,564.00 TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017

* REFERENCE PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED LATER