LendingClub gets unsolicited offer from IEG for 9.99 pct stake
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
July 6 VARENGOLD BANK AG:
* THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017 A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH INDIRECT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS BY UP TO 100%
* WILL PROPOSE A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE FROM CURRENTLY EUR 4,140,282.00 BY UP TO EUR 4,140,282.00 ON UP TO EUR 8,280,564.00 TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017
* REFERENCE PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED LATER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
WASHINGTON, July 7 Many of the major risks U.S. banks face lay beyond their control, according to a review released by banking's top federal regulator on Friday that found the sector's financial performance remains strong.
* BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, says U.S. 10-Year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 percent range by year end