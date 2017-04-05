UPDATE 1-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
April 5 Varian Medical Systems Inc:
* Varian Medical Systems names new CFO
* Varian medical systems inc says named Gary E. Bischoping of dell technologies as chief financial officer effective may 8, 2017
* Bischoping will replace Elisha W. Finney Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: