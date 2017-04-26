April 26 Varian Medical Systems Inc:
* Varian Medical Systems reports results for second quarter
of fiscal year 2017
* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $655 million
* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.92 to $0.96
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89 from continuing
operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.74 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $650.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says company ended quarter with a $3.1 billion backlog, up
4 percent from same point in fiscal year 2016
* Varian Medical Systems - for full fiscal year, sees total
company revenues from continuing operations growing in range of
2 to 4 percent
* Varian Medical Systems - for second through fourth
quarters, expects earnings per diluted share from continuing
operations in range of $2.98 to $3.06
* Varian Medical Systems Inc- for third fiscal quarter, we
believe varian revenues from continuing operations will grow by
about 3 percent
* Varian Medical Systems Inc- for third fiscal quarter
expect that non-gaap earnings per diluted share will be in range
of $0.92 to $0.96 for varian
