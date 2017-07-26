BRIEF-Varian sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15-$1.23 from continuing operations

July 26 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* Varian Medical Systems reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results highlighting growth in backlog and improvements in both gross margin and working capital

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.08 to $3.16 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.23 from continuing operations

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - ‍Q4 revenue growth is now expected to be flat to down slightly​

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - ‍for Q217 to Q417, revenue growth is expected to be between 2 and 3 percent​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $765.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S