BRIEF-The9 Limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
March 23 Varitronix International Ltd:
* Unit and Chengdu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee entered into an investment cooperation agreement
* Agreement in relation to investment of automobile TFT display module production lines and related business operations
* Total investment amount of project is RMB1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.