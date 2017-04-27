US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Vasco Data Security International Inc
* Vasco reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue fell 10.3 percent to $42 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 revenue view $42.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million
* Vasco Data Security International Inc - Vasco is maintaining guidance for full-year 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: