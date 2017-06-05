June 5 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* Vascular biogenics-new data showing treatment with vb-111
induced durable tumor regression,attenuation of tumor growth in
patients with recurrent glioblastoma
* Vascular biogenics ltd - first cohort behaved like an
avastin historical control with a median overall survival (mos)
of 8 months
* Vascular biogenics ltd - second cohort received in median
4 doses of vb-111, about 8 months of treatment
* Vascular biogenics ltd - expects interim analysis of globe
trial to occur in q3 2017, with top-line results from full
dataset expected in early 2018
