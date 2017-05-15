May 15 Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vascular Biogenics - expects globe interim analysis to occur in Q3 of 2017, with top-line results from full dataset becoming available in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: