May 2 Vastned Retail Belgium NV:

* Q1 rental income EUR 4.7 million ($5.13 million) versus EUR 4.5 million year ago

* Q1 operating profit EUR 3.4 million versus EUR 4.5 million year ago

* Q1 net profit EUR 3.1 million versus EUR 3.5 million year ago

* Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2017: 98 pct (98 pct as at 31 December 2016)

* Fair value investment properties at March 31 EUR 350.7 million versus EUR 350.7 million at Dec 31, 2016

* EPRA net asset value at March 31, 2017 EUR 50.85 versus EUR 50.33 at Dec 31, 2016

* As from 2017, it is anticipated that declining trend in EPRA earnings will slow down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)