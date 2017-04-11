April 11 Vastned Retail NV:

* Launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 million euros ($53.0 million) in cash

* Completes divestment Turkish portfolio

* Due to size of the divestment, will use up to 50 million euros of proceeds to commence share buy-back by means of a Dutch auction

* Says the tender offer period will start on April 12, 2017 at 7.00 am cest and, unless extended, will end on May 15, 2017 at 11.59 PM CEST

* Shareholders can tender their shares at a price per share specifi ed by themselves, between 33.69 euros and 35.19 euros

* Says as the share buy-back will be completed after the record-date for 2016 final dividend all share prices used herein are ex-dividend, and tenders should be priced ex-dividend as well

* Says the implied price range cum-dividend would range from 35.00 euros to 36.50 euros ($1 = 0.9432 euros)