April 11 Vastned Retail NV:
* Launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 million
euros ($53.0 million) in cash
* Completes divestment Turkish portfolio
* Due to size of the divestment, will use up to 50 million
euros of proceeds to commence share buy-back by means of a Dutch
auction
* Says the tender offer period will start on April 12, 2017
at 7.00 am cest and, unless extended, will end on May 15, 2017
at 11.59 PM CEST
* Shareholders can tender their shares at a price per share
specifi ed by themselves, between 33.69 euros and 35.19 euros
* Says as the share buy-back will be completed after the
record-date for 2016 final dividend all share prices used herein
are ex-dividend, and tenders should be priced ex-dividend as
well
* Says the implied price range cum-dividend would range from
35.00 euros to 36.50 euros
Source text: bit.ly/2p4hz3J
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)