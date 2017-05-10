BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 VASTNED RETAIL NV:
* GUIDANCE FOR DIRECT RESULT 2017 OF € 2.10 - € 2.20 PER SHARE CONFIRMED
* VASTNED REALISES 15% RENT INCREASE ON LEASES IT CONCLUDED FOR CORE CITY ASSETS IN Q1 2017
* OCCUPANCY RATE OF CORE CITY ASSETS UP TO 99.4% AS AT 31 MARCH 2017
* GUIDANCE FOR DIRECT RESULT 2017 OF € 2.10 - € 2.20 PER SHARE CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017