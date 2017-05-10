May 10 VASTNED RETAIL NV:

* GUIDANCE FOR DIRECT RESULT 2017 OF € 2.10 - € 2.20 PER SHARE CONFIRMED

* VASTNED REALISES 15% RENT INCREASE ON LEASES IT CONCLUDED FOR CORE CITY ASSETS IN Q1 2017

* OCCUPANCY RATE OF CORE CITY ASSETS UP TO 99.4% AS AT 31 MARCH 2017

* GUIDANCE FOR DIRECT RESULT 2017 OF € 2.10 - € 2.20 PER SHARE CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)