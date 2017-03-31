Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
March 31 VAT Group AG:
* FY net sales up 24 percent to 508 million Swiss francs ($507.44 million); order intake by 31 percent to 562 million francs
* FY net income of 67 million francs supported by higher operating performance and substantially lower finance costs; net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.9 times
* Dividend proposal of 4.00 francs per share
* Outlook 2017: revenue growth of at least 20 percent expected at constant FX rates, adjusted EBITDA margin target around 31 percent; CAPEX to be around 5 percent of sales
* Martin Komischke nominated to succeed Horst Heidsieck as chairman of board, Hermann Gerlinger nominated as additional member of board Source text - bit.ly/2nls9RL Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .