March 31 VAT Group AG:

* FY net sales up 24 percent to 508 million Swiss francs ($507.44 million); order intake by 31 percent to 562 million francs

* FY net income of 67 million francs supported by higher operating performance and substantially lower finance costs; net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.9 times

* Dividend proposal of 4.00 francs per share

* Outlook 2017: revenue growth of at least 20 percent expected at constant FX rates, adjusted EBITDA margin target around 31 percent; CAPEX to be around 5 percent of sales

* Martin Komischke nominated to succeed Horst Heidsieck as chairman of board, Hermann Gerlinger nominated as additional member of board Source text - bit.ly/2nls9RL Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)