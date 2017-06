May 22 VAT GROUP AG:

* PLACEMENT OF UP TO 164,968 VAT SHARES HELD BY MANAGEMENT SHAREHOLDERS

* SIX MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT SHAREHOLDERS, INCLUDING CEO AND CFO OF VAT GROUP AG, INTEND TO PLACE UP TO 164,968 REGISTERED SHARES OF VAT GROUP AG VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING Source text - bit.ly/2rsdZEA

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)