April 26Vatti Corp Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 216.3 million yuan to 247.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 154.5 million yuan

* Says brand effect, new products that meet users' needs, decrease of cost and growth of units' performance as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oaIcpV

