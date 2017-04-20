April 20 Vatti Corp Ltd

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 71.9 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 47.9 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased sales income and business growth of units

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CjSPuE

