Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
April 27 VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2pkRDBk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner's plan to undertake a "hard fork" that will result in a split in the digital currency.