BRIEF-VBI Vaccines announces phase 3 clinical program for Sci-B-Vac(TM) Hepatitis B vaccine

July 11 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc
* VBI Vaccines announces phase 3 clinical program for Sci-B-Vac(TM) Hepatitis B vaccine
* VBI Vaccines Inc - phase 3 program will be conducted at approximately 40 sites across U.S., Europe, and Canada
* VBI Vaccines Inc - Anticipate initiating enrollment in both phase 3 studies in second half of 2017
* VBI Vaccines Inc - Phase 3 program will be a global 15-month program and will consist of two concurrent phase 3 studies