June 19 Vascular Biogenics Ltd:
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in
phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
* Vascular Biogenics- provided update on long term
status,survival of patients from 3 completed phase 2 trials,
which investigated co's vb-111
* Vascular Biogenics ltd - expect patient enrollment in our
planned phase 3 oval study in ovarian cancer to begin in second
half of 2017 for vb-111
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - plan to launch a combination
study of vb-111 with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer by
year-end 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: