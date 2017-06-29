UPDATE 1-China to crack down on illegal local govt debt-raising activity
* Rising interest rates hamper local debt issuance (Adds quotes, details)
June 29 Vector Partners:
* Vector Partners announces $21 million Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital, with participation from Shasta Ventures and Lightspeed
* Says with recent funding round, Vector to accelerate company's upcoming flight test series, launch orbital customer missions in early 2018 Source text for Eikon:
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 30 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back at its high-street banks.