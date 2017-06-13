Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Vectorite Biomedica Inc :
* Says it plans to issue about 2.5 million new shares of its common stock
* Says tentative issue price will be at T$18.5 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* Remaining to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/4369
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER