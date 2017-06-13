June 13 Vectorite Biomedica Inc :

* Says it plans to issue about 2.5 million new shares of its common stock

* Says tentative issue price will be at T$18.5 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* Remaining to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/4369

