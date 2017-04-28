BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 Vectren Utility Holdings Inc:
* Vectren Utility Holdings Inc -on April 27, Indiana Court Of Appeals denied co's appeal of its march 2016 order from indiana utility regulatory commission
* Vectren Utility Holdings -March 2016 order specifically related to recovery of about $80 million of projects as part of a 7-year plan
* Vectren Utility Holdings says evaluating its options related to court's finding concerning plan update issue Source text - bit.ly/2oUq68K Further company coverage:
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: