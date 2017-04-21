BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Vectron Systems AG:
* Strong growth continues in first quarter 2017
* Q1 EBITDA increased by 155 % to 1.97 million euros ($2.11 million)(previous year 0.77 million euros); EBIT increased by 190% from 0.64 mln euros to 1.84 mln euros and EBT increased by 231 % to 1.83 million euros (previous year 0.55 mln euros)
* Sales according to BilRUG increased in first three months by 40 % compared to previous year from 7.57 mln euros to 10.62 mln euros
* Q1 net profits grew by 189 % from 0.42 mln euros to 1.20 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
