March 17 Vectrus Inc -
* Statement on army's notice of intent to extend K-BOSSS
contract
* U.S. government published notice of intent to award
modification to extend existing Kuwait base operation,security
support services contract
* Says period of performance for extension would be from
Mar. 29, 2017 to Mar. 28, 2018
* Vectrus Inc - "We expect to update guidance upon
finalization of extension"
* Announcement will likely result in full-year financial
contribution from K-BOSSS, expect to update guidance upon
finalization of extension
* Extension with evaluated 9-month option of Mar 29,2018
through Dec 28,2018, evaluated 3-month option of Dec 29,2018
through Mar 28, 2019
