BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21 Vectura Group Plc
* Nine-Month pretax loss 40.1 million stg versus loss of 1.9 million stg for 12 months ended March 31, 2016
* 9-month revenue 126.5 million stg
* 9-month basic loss per share 5.3 pence
* Sees 2018 capex of GBP 10 million - GBP 15 million
* Targets annual synergy savings of at least £10 million by 2018
* Sees 2017 capex of GBP 15 million - GBP 20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding