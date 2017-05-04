May 4 Veeco Instruments Inc:

* Veeco reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $94.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $94.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Veeco Instruments Inc - Q2 2017 revenue is expected to be in range of $85 million to $100 million

* Veeco Instruments Inc - Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $4 million to $10 million

* Veeco Instruments Inc - Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share are expected to be in range of loss of $0.14 to profit of $0.02

* Veeco Instruments Inc - Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share are expected to be in range of loss of $0.05 to profit of $0.09