14 hours ago
BRIEF-Velan Inc reports first quarter financial results
July 13, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Velan Inc reports first quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Velan Inc:

* Velan Inc Reports its first quarter 2017/18 financial results

* Says Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Says sales of US$71.1 million for quarter

* Says order backlog of US$456.6 million at end of quarter, of which US$168.1 million is scheduled for delivery beyond next 12 months

* Says Qtrly bookings amounted to $72.2 million, a decrease of $37.8 million or 34.4% compared to last year

* Says "responding to tough market conditions with three-year plan to drive out $20 million of annual costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

