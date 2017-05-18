Russia's Lukoil wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
May 18 Velan Inc
* Velan inc. Reports its year-end and fourth quarter 2016/17 financial results
* Velan inc - order backlog of us$438.2 million at end of quarter
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Velan inc - net new orders received of us$125.9 million for quarter
* Q4 sales fell 5 percent to $102.8 million
* Qtrly bookings amounted to $125.9 million, an increase of $39.2 million or 45.2% compared to prior year
* Velan inc qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.